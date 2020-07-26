Mrs. Brenda Faye Elrod Anderson, age 74, departed this life, Thursday July 23, 2020 at her home. Brenda was born September 16, 1945 in Dalton, GA, the daughter of the late, James Arnold and Lillie Ruth Morris Elrod. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Linden Anderson; brother, Stanley Elrod. Brenda was a hard worker and held many types of jobs and owned several throughout her life. Brenda Loved people. She always saw the good in people, even though they might not have seen the good in themselves. Brenda was a hunter, fisherwoman, crafts, and playing the piano. She attended Midway Baptist Church. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Zonda Wilson of Sugar Valley, GA; uncle, Quinten and Kathy Morris of Chatsworth, GA; nephew, Ronnie and Laura Anderson; great-granddaughter, Aimery Anderson, many nieces and nephews and friends. The family will receive friends, Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Ponders Calhoun Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Service to celebrate the life of Brenda will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Brother Clyde McEntyre officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and the guestbook may be signed by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. We own and operated our onsite crematory ensuring your loved one never leaves our care. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.