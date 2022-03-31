Amyx, Ronald Mar 31, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald Amyx, Ronald Wayne Wayne Amyx, 64, of Calhoun, GA died March 31, 2022. Services were held at 5 PM, on April 4, 2022 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Amyx as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Italian restaurant, convenience store seek city loans for Wall Street locations Appointment of new Gordon Central AD gets messy 'I knew that was where I needed to be' Chipotle Mexican Grill has interest in Calhoun location Calhoun and Gordon County booming with new business Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.