Ronald Amyx, Ronald Wayne Wayne Amyx, 64, of Calhoun, GA died March 31, 2022. Services were held at 5 PM, on April 4, 2022 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Amyx as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription