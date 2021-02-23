Mr. James Hugh Allen, age 83, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021, at Rome Health and Rehabilitation. He was born September 6, 1937 in Calhoun, GA, a son of the late Hugh and Vera Mae Freeman Allen. He was also preceded in death by his son, Russell Allen, sister, Deloris Allen Robinson. He was a member of New Town Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Helen Rosemary England Allen of the residence; son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Kyle Allen; daughter, Renee Smalley of Calhoun, GA; grandchildren, Chris and Kera Allen of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer and Jason West of Calhoun, GA, Brittany and BJ Littlejohn of Rome, GA, Anthony and Lisa Allen of Detroit, MI; great grandchild, Abby Allen; nephew, David and Della Robinson of Calhoun, GA; great nieces and nephews. Service to celebrate the life of Mr. James Hugh Allen will be held Monday March 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. from the New Town Baptist Church with Reverend Walter Hare officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Interment will follow in the Fain Cemetery. The family ask if you attend the visitation or funeral service you must wear a mask and social distancing at all times to protect the family and other. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Calhoun Chapel 675 Jolley Rd Calhoun, GA 30701, 706-625-7577 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org

To plant a tree in memory of James Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

