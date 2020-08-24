Colonel Robert Taylor (Bob) Agee, Jr., U. S. Army (Retired), died on Monday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 85. He was the only child of the late Robert Taylor Agee, Sr. and the late Willene Eloise Faith Agee. He was also preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 55 years, Ruenell Helen Griffin Agee, on June 4, 2014. Bob was born in Calhoun, Georgia on March 16, 1935. He attended school in the Calhoun City School System. He graduated from Calhoun High School as Salutatorian in 1953. While at Calhoun High School, he lettered in three sports (football, baseball, and track) for three years. He was selected All-State Quarterback on the 1952 State Championship Football team. To continue his civilian education, Bob obtained employment with the Lockheed Aircraft Company in Marietta in its "Co-op Program" and alternated his college studies with his work at Lockheed. As a result, he obtained a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University in 1958. While at Auburn, he also received a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army via its ROTC program. Later, while on active duty, the U.S. Army elected to send him to Georgia Tech where he acquired Master of Science (MS) degrees in both Electrical Engineering (1970) and in Industrial Management (1975). Colonel Agee also graduated from the Armed Forces Staff College, Command and General Staff College, Army War College and the Defense Systems Management College during his time on active duty. Early in his military career, Bob decided to return to civilian life and was employed with Lockheed in Marietta where he reached the position of Senior Aircraft Design Engineer in less than three years. He resigned in 1966 to volunteer for Vietnam and ended up remaining in military service for a total of 36 years. His active duty time consisted mostly of high-level staff assignments in Washington, DC, and technical management assignments at Fort Meade, Maryland and Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. His tours overseas were in Germany, South Vietnam and Korea. In late 1987, he was involved in a life- threatening automobile accident which forced him into an extended period of convalescence (ten months) without working and medical retirement in 1989. He and his family remained at their home in Lake Ridge, Virginia where he found civilian employment in the Washington D.C. area, first as a communications consultant with the Booz-Allen & Hamilton Company and then as Vice President of Communications with the Advanced Communications System (ACS) Company, Inc. His military decorations and awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (19 Oak Leaf Cluster), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (Unit Citation), Vietnam Campaign Medal, Parachute Badge, and the Army Service Ribbon. Upon coming back to Calhoun in 1992, he initially became heavily involved in community affairs. He served as President of the Calhoun Rotary Club. He was a past Board Member of the Calhoun-Gordon County Library Board as well as the Northwest Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees. He ran in two State Senate races. He was a life-time member of both the local VFW Post 5376 and American Legion Post 47 organizations. He was a past Deacon Chairman, Lake Ridge Baptist Church, Lake Ridge, Virginia before becoming an ordained deacon at the First Baptist Church in Calhoun. His survivors include three daughters: Melanie (Mark) Gursky of Woodbridge, Virginia; Sharyn (Kristen) Agee of Fairfax, Virginia; and Laurie (Sean) Rubino of Acworth, Georgia. Additional survivors who brought great joy to him include five grandchildren: Stacy Gursky and Tyler Gursky, both of Woodbridge, Virginia; Jordan Ezzell-Agee, Fairfax, Virginia; and Aidan Rubino and Declan Rubino, both of Acworth, Georgia. Funeral Services were conducted on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home of Calhoun with Dr. John Barber officiating. Interment followed at Fain Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers were members of the Fort Benning, Georgia U.S. Army Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers were Tyler Gursky, Billy Baxter, Dr. Paul LeBlanc, Dr. Julia Rittenhouse, Dr. James Turner, Jimmy Prater, Ron Hall, Jimmy Silvers, Bruce Thomas, Jack McDaniel, Fred Prater, Sean Rubino, Mark Gursky, Tim Haney, Jim Mathews, and Wayne McEntyre. Additional pallbearers were Colonel Agee's caregivers at Care at Home with special recognition to Leslie DePerro, Holly Chamblee, Linda Church, Darlene Arguello; surviving members of the Calhoun High School Graduating Class of 1953; and surviving members of the Calhoun High School 1952 State Championship Football Team. Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Colonel Robert Taylor (Bob) Agee, Jr., U.S. Army (Retired).
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County Schools shift to remote learning after spread of COVID-19
- FCS to return to classrooms Monday at all but three schools through Aug. 31
- Rome adopts new order mandating face coverings in public
- Floyd County Schools shift to remote learning for two weeks after spread of COVID-19
- Have you seen this woman wanted for aggravated assault? If so, call the Atlanta Police
- Dollar General planned for Redmond Road; several other businesses also seek variances
- Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Chickamauga
- Open record request details agreement after resignation of FCS superintendent
- Coosa eighth grade class quarantined after COVID-19 exposure reported, Rome reports 101 new student quarantines
- Floyd County Jail report for Wednesday, August 19, 8 a.m.