Will Nell Adams, 89, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday evening, September 18, 2021, at the residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Gordon County, Georgia on April 22, 1932, a daughter of the late Wilton and Alice Rich Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dale Angland in 2019; three sisters, Bonnie Adams, Annie Mae Garcia, and Ruth Adams; three brothers, Roy Adams, Ralph Adams, and John Adams. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Echota Cotton Mill and later in the carpet industry. She was a graduate of Resaca High School and enjoyed reading her bible and spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter, Diane Cobb and her husband Dallas; son, Kenneth R. Angland; grandchildren, Autumn (Austin) Ritchie, Carly (Nathan) Weaver, Craig (Emily) Harris, Kesha (Josh) Garnett, Kevin Cobb, Brian (Kristi) Cobb; daughter-in-law, Sara Worley Angland; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home with Eddie Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include, Michael Thomas, David Cooper, Gary Pettit, Robert Jones, and Barry Fouts. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral on Tuesday, September 21st between the hours of 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Will Nell Adams.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fauci warns of possible new COVID variant without vaccination
- Saturday in the ICU
- Dancer testifies she walked in on R. Kelly and an underage Aaliyah in midst of sex act
- Man arrested after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self, 2-year old with unattended handgun at Marietta apartment
- Teen pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter of another teen in North Rome
- Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety
- Cedartown man killed in multi-vehicle wreck
- GOP challenger files to face Marjorie Taylor Greene in primary
- Feds penalize UnitedHealthcare plans for underspending premiums on medical care for seniors
- Indiana man called 911 over and over to say he was ‘tired’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.