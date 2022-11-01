Youth Leadership visits County Commission

A group of special guests got a taste of county government this week.
Members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class of 2023 visited a County Commission meeting Tuesday night.
Calhoun Times managing editor
This year's class includes 37 seniors from each of the county's four high schools -- Calhoun, Gordon Central, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, and Sonoraville.
Each year, students from across the county are selected to learn about local leadership opportunities, as well as topics like team building, health and public safety, economic development, industry, and service and agriculture.
Following Tuesday night's board meeting, students were able to ask commissioners a few questions about their service to the community.
A pair of zoning hearings were also held Tuesday night, including a request from Charles and Connie Mauro to rezone 1.74 acres at 146 Hammond Road from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Low-density Residential so their son can build a home next to theirs. That request came before the commission with a recommendation for approval from the Zoning Board and was approved with a unanimous 5-0 vote.
A second request was also unanimously approved for CHI Acquisitions L.P. to rezone 90 acres at 448 Spring Hill Road from A-1 Agricultural to I-1 Light Industrial for an industrial facility. The approval included a condition requested by the current owner Oothcalooga RPTG TK LLC that the rezoning only become final if and when the sale is finalized.
In other business, an updated Gordon County Fire Department fee schedule was unanimously approved for permitting and inspection purposes, and commissioners also unanimously approved a Resolution of Authority to allow County Director of Finance Andrea Bramlett to move county funds from a Georgia Fund One account to US Government-backed higher interest yielding accounts.
Finally, the re-appointments of James Weaver and Jeff Henderson for three-year terms (ending June 1, 2025) to the Historic Preservation Commission.
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St.
Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times.
