Youth Leadership visits County Commission

Members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class of 2023 visit a County Commission meeting. 

 Blake Silvers

A group of special guests got a taste of county government this week.

Members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class of 2023 visited a County Commission meeting Tuesday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In