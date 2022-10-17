As work begins on a Bartow County industrial site, another project in neighboring Gordon County has been placed on hold just days before a public hearing.

Both are part of the explosive growth adjoining the I-75 northwest corridor where major projects are being announced almost on a weekly basis.

Blake Silvers of The Calhoun Times contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In