As work begins on a Bartow County industrial site, another project in neighboring Gordon County has been placed on hold just days before a public hearing.
Both are part of the explosive growth adjoining the I-75 northwest corridor where major projects are being announced almost on a weekly basis.
Just under way from Stonemont Financial Group is a three-building, 247,109-square-foot industrial park known as Cartersville Commerce Center. It is being built in partnership with real estate firm Taylor & Mathis and is expected to be completed in late spring or early summer 2023.
Based off U.S. 411 around two miles from I-75, each building will offer varying space for lease. Each features 28-foot clear heights, 31 dock doors and two drive-in doors and a combined 219 auto parking stalls.
This project goal is to offer smaller-scale industrial development that is less common in the I-75 North market.
It is the latest project to carry the "commerce center" name.
In late September, Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, off Belwood Road near sizzling Union Grove, got under way. It features 404,000 square feet.
Earlier last month, the Gordon Commerce Center made headlines with plans for 1.1 million square feet with a construction value of $80 million. The campus would rise near Old Dixie Highway and LG Drive off the west side of I-75.
In Gordon County, one of those proposed large campuses is off the boards. An industrial zoning request for Miller Ferry Road has been withdrawn by the applicant.
The hearing before Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission was set for Monday in a Gem Theater to allow for an expected large turnout. Local attorney Terry Brumlow, on behalf of developer THOR NW Georgia LLC, announced in a letter to county officials on Friday that the request would be withdrawn.
As planned, Miller Ferry Technology Center, with 112 acres, was to offer 1.56 million square feet under roof at a project cost of $160 million. The site is just west of U.S. 41 south of the new South Calhoun Bypass.
Blake Silvers of The Calhoun Times contributed to this report.