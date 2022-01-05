Another possibility of winter weather returns to Northwest Georgia Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS is forecasting a storm system will move across the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley bringing rain and winter precipitation to parts of far northern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.
"As the precipitation begins Thursday morning over Northwest Georgia, it may fall as a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow, spreading east, before changing to mostly rain by midday," NWS meteorologists said in a Special Weather Statement Wednesday. "As colder air moves back in later Thursday afternoon and evening, the rain may change to snow with some light accumulations possible in higher elevations."
There is also the potential for some patchy black ice in Northern Georgia on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning, according to Gordon County Emergency Management.
Rainfall amounts are only expected to be between 0.1 and 0.5 inches Thursday, but cold, subfreezing air will move in very quickly behind the precipitation. Any moisture that does not dry up before temperatures fall below freezing will freeze overnight.
"We will continue to monitor the weather and will pass along further information as it becomes available," County EMA Director Courtney Taylor said.
According to forecasters, is too soon to determine precise amounts and exact locations affected, but there could be up to an inch of snow at elevations above 1,500 feet by early Friday morning.
Area Friday temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s all day in northern Georgia.