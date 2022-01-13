Another round of winter weather is in the forecast for this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Thursday evening, the forecast for Gordon County included a chance of snow for Saturday.
Saturday's forecast calls for 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m., and cloudy, with a high near 51. The low is expected to dip to around 35 degrees Saturday night.
Sunday's forecast includes rain and snow showers before 4 p.m., then rain showers between 4 p.m and 5 p.m., followed by rain and snow showers again after 5 p.m. Sunday's high isn't expected to be above 38 degrees with the chance for precipitation at 80%.
Sunday night, snow showers are expected to continue before 7 p.m., with a slight chance of snow after 7 p.m., and a low around 27. Chance of precipitation Sunday night is also 80%.
On Thursday Gordon County and Calhoun public safety, public works, Gordon County and Calhoun City school officials, and other government officials participated in a weather briefing conducted by the National Weather Service.
"Uncertainty remains according to the National Weather Service," Gordon County EMA Deputy Director Wendy Saylors said. "We will continue to monitor this situation and pass along updates as they become available. With this potential comes the opportunity to review your plans and make sure you have adequate supplies in case we do receive wintry weather that could affect travel."
State and local road crews spent time through the end of the week preparing for the possibility of wintry road conditions.
"The winter weather event this weekend is going to heavily impact Northwest Georgia," Georgia Department of Transportation District Six Communications Director Joe Schulman said in a Thursday release. "GDOT will be treating state routes in Northwest Georgia beginning Friday morning. We will be updating our social media channels with road and lane closures throughout the weekend. We expect this to be a significant and widespread weather event that will impact roads with ice and snow."
For real-time road conditions around Northwest Georgia and the entire state, visit 511ga.org or by calling 5-1-1.
"We are monitoring the storm closely and adjusting response plans as needed," Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said. "As the forecast has evolved, it has become more likely that a significant area of Georgia will experience icy conditions as part of the incoming storm system. Ice adds a level of complexity, as well as increased danger, for our crews and motorists. We anticipate downed trees, limbs and powerlines. It is critical that motorists take this storm system very seriously and stay off the roads through the end of the event to give our crews the space needed to work."
For the latest weather forecast, visit weather.gov online.