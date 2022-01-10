Blood Assurance is in urgent need of donors due to mass cancellations caused by sickness and winter weather.
The regional nonprofit supplies blood and blood components to more than 70 health care facilities, locally and elsewhere in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Since Jan. 1, dozens of businesses and organizations have reconsidered holding their planned mobile blood drives due to the weather and spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. As a result, more than 800 units of blood that would have been used to treat patients at area hospitals are no longer available.
Late last week there was less than a three-day supply of O-positive, A-positive, A-negative and B-negative blood in the Blood Assurance service area.
“The need for blood never stops,” said Chief Operating Officer Christopher Swafford. “Winter weather is impacting road conditions, which could lead to increased blood usage due to traffic crashes and other traumas. We want to ensure that hospitals in this area have what they need to deal with any situation.”
Those worried about donating blood during the pandemic should know that the blood supply remains safe from COVID-19. There is no evidence that it can be transmitted through blood, according to America’s Blood Centers. Blood Assurance also requires all staff members to wear masks and maintain a safe and sanitary environment.
Whole blood and double red cell donors can schedule an appointment online at BloodAssurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Plasma and platelet donors can call their local centers to schedule. Walk-ins will be accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.