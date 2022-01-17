A plow truck leaves the Gordon County Georgia Department of Transportation headquarters with a load of winter weather road treatment materials Sunday evening as crews treated some roads and bridges with the threat of black ice in the forecast.
A plow truck drives south on Lovers Lane Sunday evening with a load of winter weather road treatment materials.
Blake Silvers
A plow truck leaves the Gordon County Georgia Department of Transportation headquarters with a load of winter weather road treatment materials Sunday evening as crews treated some roads and bridges with the threat of black ice in the forecast.
Blake Silvers
Drivers pass through downtown Calhoun on Wall Street as light snow falls on the town, but with temperatures hovering just above freezing no major traffic problems were found.
Blake Silvers
Snow falls Sunday at the Calhoun Depot on King Street, but no meaningful accumulations were found across most of Gordon County.
Blake Silvers
Gordon County's Georgia DOT facility was busy through the weekend with treatment of area roads.
Though some areas around Northwest Georgia saw small accumulations of ice and snow throughout the day on Sunday from Winter Storm Izzy, Gordon County was spared major issues.
Little-to-no accumulations were seen across most of the county, with mostly rain mixed with periods of light to moderate snow and sleet.
Temperatures Sunday remained just above freezing for most of the day, with temperatures falling overnight leaving travelers with a potential for black ice in some spots that hadn't dried completely from the rain.
Monday morning saw a few periods of patchy light snow in some areas, but again no meaningful accumulations were recorded.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews worked throughout the weekend and into Monday treating wet roads and bridges across Gordon County, helping to minimize the black ice potential.
Monday's biggest threat was from wind, with a National Weather Service issued wind advisory that lasted most of the day with winds 15 to 25 miles-per-hour and gusts up to 35.
With wet ground from Izzy's precipitation, the potential for downed trees persisted across most of the state, but again, Gordon County was spared of widespread issues.