Pilots and plane owners show Wings & Wheels visitors around their aircraft in 2022.
Wings & Wheels 2022 featured dozens of vehicles.
The annual Wings and Wheels event returns to the Tom B. David Airport June 3.
Pilots and plane owners show Wings & Wheels visitors around their aircraft in 2022.
Wings & Wheels 2022 featured dozens of vehicles.
The annual Wings and Wheels event returns to the Tom B. David Airport June 3.
A popular local event geared toward locals with an affinity for things that go zoom will make its return for 2023 -- this time a little later than usual.
Presented by Mohawk Industries, the annual Wings & Wheels Day Fly In and Car Show is set for Saturday, June 2, at Tom B. David Airport, 1957 Highway 41.
"We're pushing it a little later this year to try and avoid some of that wet spring weather," Airport Manager Dwight Albritton said.
Patrons can enjoy a day of touring a taxiway full of various aircraft, and a field full of unique rare and custom cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.
Albritton said the event is his favorite of the year because it gives locals a chance to get a glimpse of their airport up close.
“It belongs to the people of Calhoun and Gordon County, and I love to see them out there,” he said.
Aircraft will include planes from the Commemorative Air Force, Museum of Flight, Southern Biplanes, and more, including static displays.
Plane rides will be available on site with donations to the Commemorative Air Force. And multiple food vendors will be on site.
For more information about this and other events at the airport, call 706-602-8000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.