A soggy morning commute in Rome Monday morning as shown in this image from Turner McCall and Riverside Parkway. 

 From Georgia DOT

A flash flood warning is in place until 7:45 Monday morning across parts of Northwest Georgia following monsoon-like rain overnight.

Numerous reports are out this morning for flooding, closed roads and power outages. Please be extra alert on the morning commute to work as some situations might not be reported as yet.

