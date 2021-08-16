Concern at local medical facilities is growing over the recent number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and AdventHealth Gordon is no exception.
The hospital's COVID-positive count for inpatient care was at 40 on Monday, according to AdventHealth Gordon Director of Marketing and Communications Garrett Nudd.
"It jumped up from 34 Sunday night to Monday morning," Nudd said, adding the majority of cases needing inpatient care are unvaccinated individuals. "It’s upwards of 90-95%. The hospital is full and has been for quite some time, and this is true for hospitals across the region."
From Friday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 3 p.m., the state's 72-hour weekend report showed a statewide increase of 14,064 COVID positive cases, along with 33 Georgia deaths. Locally, Gordon County officials reported 56 new reported cases during that same period, and no deaths.
“People are now ventilated in the ER at one of our local hospitals, waiting on a room,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, director of the Northwest Georgia Public Health office. “Obviously, this is very worrisome.”
However, Voccio said he feels Public Health has a grasp on the spread of the virus. The frustrating part is that people are unwilling to do what needs to be done to stop the spread of the virus, he said.
“Ninety-nine percent of physicians locally have taken [the vaccine],” Voccio said, but two-thirds of the population of Northwest Georgia hasn’t.
With the growing caseload brought on by the more easily spread Delta variant, rapid COVID-19 tests have become scarce, but Nudd says the COVID-19 vaccination has been seen to help patients recover at a faster pace than those who are coming in to the hospital sick and unvaccinated.
"While being fully vaccinated does not prevent all COVID infections, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals are found to clear the viral load much more rapidly than unvaccinated individuals," Nudd said. "The chance of transmission to others – or progression to more severe illness requiring hospitalization, critical care, mechanical ventilation and even death – is much lower."
Between vaccine hesitancy and the virulence of the highly contagious Delta variant, health officials are now seeing a younger population infected with the virus.
The average age of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 last year was around 73, he said, now the average age is 55.
"We are seeing the delta variant spread more aggressively between families and work-groups," Nudd said. "With the alpha variant, it wasn’t uncommon for one spouse to test positive, follow quarantine protocols, and the other spouse to test negative. But with the delta variant we’re seeing entire families get sick."
Nudd said the hospital needs the help of the public in their continued fight against the pandemic's resurgence locally so the facility doesn't become overwhelmed and unable to effectively serve the community.
"It’s important to understand that the health care system is designed to provide care for the community under normal circumstances, taking in sick patients when necessary, providing emergency care, surgical care, etc.," Nudd said. "But when attention and resources are forced to shift to a pandemic, there often aren’t enough resources to meet the typical health care needs of a community."