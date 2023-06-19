Gordon County Fire Rescue truck LOGO STOCK

A Friday morning fire claimed two lives in Fairmount, according to Gordon County Fire Rescue.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, Gordon County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire with two people inside off of Highway 411 in Fairmount.

0
0
0
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In