Caitlin Webb has joined the Calhoun Times as a reporter.
A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, she currently resides in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She grew up writing, spinning up stories as soon as she was able to write.
“I wasn’t exactly putting out Pulitzer-winning work as an eight year old,” Webb said with a laugh, “but I’ve certainly been writing for a while now.”
Webb has spent her life in the South, calling Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee home.
She moved to Chattanooga in 2016 to attend the University of Tennessee of Chattanooga, and is a recent graduate from their Communications program.
“I was fortunate to study and intern under some pretty incredible folks,” she said. “One of my professors even won an Emmy once, so that was pretty neat.”
Webb interned for Rising Rock, a publication from UTC’s Communications department, and served as a staff writer for the University Echo, the student-run newspaper. Now she’s ready to serve the region.
“The South is my home. It’s where my roots are,” Webb stated. “I want to better our communities and help our people, and one of the best ways to do that is through the news.”
Webb is also an animal lover, having grown up around her fair share of furry friends. She currently has a tripod cat, Tallulah, and a ball python, Snickers.
“Don’t even get me started on my cat,” Webb said with a chuckle. “I’ll never shut up.”