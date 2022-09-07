On a Monday in late August, Marcel Dascal took a FaceTime call as he strolled down a tree-lined street in Chișinău, Moldova, with his 4-year-old daughter. He tilted the camera to capture her upturned face, dark curls framing her wide eyes.

The two passed residential, high-rise buildings as they walked home from the little girl’s school in the early evening. Dascal, 31, spoke of his worry that Russian forces will make their way into their tiny home country, an irregular oblong, landlocked and bordering Ukraine on three sides. He’s pastor of Alinaea Church, a word that means “rest” in Romanian, the preferred language of many Moldovans.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In