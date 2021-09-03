Gordon Central traveled to Southeast Whitfield on Friday night, losing 48-28.
The Warriors lost last week’s game at Northwest Whitfield 44-7, while the Raiders lost to crosstown rival Coahulla Creek 38-7.
GC started on offense and began feeding senior running back Sean Gray the ball, but a fumbled handoff put the Warriors at fourth and short, forcing a punt after an offside call.
The Raiders moved the ball well on the GC defense early, ending a 67-yard drive on a 6-yard rushing score from senior Jordan Trevino. Central’s Brison McGinnis blocked the kick, preserving a 6-0 score.
Gray again got the ball the next drive with GC going to a hurry up offense, followed by a big ground gain by senior Randall Carnes. McGinnis capped the drive with a 39-yard score on a sweep. The kick by Allen Garcia put the Warriors up for the first time in 2021.
Southeast got the lead back early in the second quarter, again on the ground with a third down run by Trevino, who also ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-7.
McGinnis and Gray continued to share the load on the next drive, but eventually went for it on fourth and short, turning the ball over on downs.
On the next defensive drive, junior Blake Broome just missed an interception on a third and 16 throw by the Raiders, but forced a fourth down punt ending in a bad snap. That flipped the field in GC’s favor to the Southeast 38.
Gray broke for a huge first down run, stepping out on the three yard line to set himself up for a short touchdown run on the next play to tie it up 14-14 with Garcia’s kick.
Southeast got to first and goal, before a quarterback sack by Cade Hendrix for a four yard loss, but the Raiders fed the ball again to Trevino for a short fourth down running score.
Down 21-14, GC got the ball with under 3:00 left in the half, but the Raiders would kill the momentum with an interception with 1:10 left in the half.
Southeast moved the ball well again, but with a short clock, settled for a chip shot field goal attempt, but GC blocked the kick to take it into the half.
Capping off a 6:41 drive, Trevino ran for yet another touchdown to start the second half. A good extra point made it 28-14.
McGinnis had a long run on the next drive, aided by a late hit call to set up a Sean Gray touchdown catch thrown by Peyton Wilson. A two point conversion run from McGinnis cut the lead to 28-22.
Southeast scored again early in the fourth on a QB sneak by Jacob Layman, making it 35-22 with the extra point. Another score came with under 8:00 left in the game on a 28-yard run, again from Trevino to make it 42-22. The Raiders quickly scored again, but another blocked kick made it 48-22.
Later, Gray got six points back for the Warriors on a short first down run from inside the five. A missed extra point made it 48-28.
GC recovered an onside kick with just over 4:00 left in the game, but the drive was halted by an interception of Wilson for Central’s fourth turnover. Southeast would run out the clock.
Southeast’s Brady Ensley set the all-time single game rushing record for the Raiders during the game.