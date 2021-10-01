At 0-5, the Warriors hosted 2-2 Chattooga at Ratner Memorial Stadium for just their second home game of the season for a senior night blackout.
Unfortunately, Gordon Central fell to 0-6 in a 47-21 loss.
Gordon Central suffered a 52-7 home loss last week versus Fannin County, while the Indians beat Model 49-21 at home.
Chattooga got the ball first, receiving an Allen Garcia squib kick near their own one yard line. An offsides call on the Warriors kept a drive alive for the Indians who began to move the ball on the ground, but a Ryan Shaw sack for a seven yard loss to force a fourth down punt.
A bad snap led to a GC punt. Jaden Sibley recovered the ball for the Warriors, but they would have to punt again with under 3:00 in the first quarter.
The Indians would feed the ball to Lashaun Lester on the ground over and over again to test the Warriors line, but it would be a 41-yard pass to Russell Nicholson to draw first blood for a 7-0 lead with a good extra point to start the second quarter.
GC found themselves in a fourth and short and elected to punt, giving the Indians another chance on offense, leading to a Lester rushing touchdown and a 14-0 lead after the kick.
Central finally got things moving on their next drive, and overcame a bad snap to move into Chattooga territory for the first time on the night with a 47-yard pass from Peyton Wilson to Brison McGinnis. That led to a Sean Gray six yard touchdown run. With the kick from Garcia, the lead was cut to 14-7.
Another touchdown put Chattooga up 21-7 on their next drive, then yet another score on a Nick Hester 47-yard run made it 27-7 Indians after a missed extra point with 20 seconds left in the half.
GC got the ball to start the second half, and a fake punt kept the drive alive on fourth down. Central moved the ball well on the ground feeding the Gray. Braxton Carnes barely missed a touchdown with a dive for the pylon to the one, leading to a Wilson QB keeper for six. A two-point conversion catch by Tyler Hedges cut the lead to 27-15.
Things got chippy at times between the Warriors and Indians who traded personal foul calls late in the game.
Breaking free in the backfield on their next drive, Hester ran for an 82-yard score, extending the Chattooga lead to 34-15 with a good extra point.
Later, Matthew Hammock recovered another turnover for the Warriors during an Indians punt attempt to give GC another shot to score. Hammock followed up with a 33-yard catch. That drive would stall, however, and the Warriors turned the ball over on downs with a failed pass play.
The Indians got another score to extend their lead to 41-15 with the kick.
Chattooga's Hester picked off Gray for a long touchdown return made it 47-15 with 54 seconds left. The extra point was no good after an illegal substitution call.
The Warriors made a final push to score with a short clock, and Wilson hit Sibley for six to end the game at 47-21.
Gordon Central is back on the road next week, traveling to Lindale to take on the Dragons of Pepperell.