Gordon Central traveled to Floyd County to face Region 7-AA foe Armuchee on Friday night to kick off the 2022 season. The Warriors narrowly lost a defensive slugfest 10-6.
The biggest moment of the game came with 1:35 left in regulation, as Armuchee’s Blaine Ragland put the game on ice with a huge diving interception off a deflection from a teammate in Warrior territory. From there, the Indians were able to take a series of knees to run out the clock. Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green spoke glowingly of Ragland’s play.
“Blaine is a young sophomore,” Green said. “For him to make that play, that’s why he’s there. We trust him. I trust him to return punts. I know that kid will do everything that I ask him to do.”
The Armuchee defense as a whole had a very nice night, allowing only one score in the game. Green talked about that scoring play and the performance of his defensive unit.
“Well, the defense kind of got mad at me this week because I told them, ‘Listen, we’re little, and we’re young. We got to play really fast and mad,’ Green said. “I challenged them with that. I told them that Gordon Central is bigger than us, and they’re going to try to drive the ball. We gave up a goofy play on a special formation. We get lined up (wrong). We’re not even covering the receiver. Other than that, the game kind of went the way I thought it would. We’re smaller and faster. We just had to play mean.”
As for the Armuchee offense, quarterback Chandler Desanto was a workhorse, as he carried the ball 23 times for 97 yards as well as throwing for 33 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 4-of-11 passing.
Desanto’s touchdown ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. Desanto connected with Jacob Seagraves for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 10:11 to go in the first half to put the Indians up 10-0. A first-quarter field goal by Grayson Perry from 28 yards out was the only other score for the home side. Green raved about Desanto’s toughness.
“He had to come in halfway through his freshman year after there were two quarterback injuries,” Green said. “He’s basically working on year four. He’s tough as nails. I think that’s why the guys follow him. We ask him to do a lot of stuff in our offense. We trust him. I knew if the game was on the line, then the ball needed to be in his hands.”
Gordon Central’s aforementioned lone touchdown came with less than a minute to go in the first half, as Warriors’ quarterback Peyton Wilson hit a wide-open Jayden Sibley, who sprinted down the sidelines to the end zone for a 61-yard score. The ensuing extra point was missed, and the Warriors trailed 10-6. However, neither team could change the score the rest of the game.
As for the Gordon Central offense, running back Matthew Hammock finished with 86 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Wilson went 2-of-5 through the air for 70 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Sibley also had 21 yards rushing to go along with his 61-yard touchdown reception.
Gordon Central is scheduled to host Southeast Whitfield in non-region play Friday night (Aug. 26).