Joined by former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and Olympic Gold medalist shooter Amber English, US Senate candidate Herschel Walker returned to Calhoun for a campaign stop this week.
As part of his Unite Georgia Bus Tour, Walker made a stop outside the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St., Tuesday morning, addressing a crowd of supporters in the Edna S. Langford Swim Center.
"I'm very very excited to be here, and to help Herschel, and I hope you guys will vote for him," English said as she opened the speaking portion of the event. "We're also very excited about women in sports, and keeping competition fair."
English introduced former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who spoke about facing her experience competing against Lia Thomas, the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship.
Gaines said she had initially never heard of Thomas prior to their first time facing each other, but once she found out the Pennsylvania swimmer had been born a male, she was certain the NCAA wouldn't allow Thomas to compete in the women's events in Atlanta in March.
"We were told Lia Thomas would be able to compete with the female athletes, and we were shocked," Gaines said. "It was just this feeling of just like ... honestly there was a bit of intriguement, because we were like, 'what is this going to look like? This is something we have never been faced with before.' And it happened so discretely, and so quickly."
Gaines, who is a 5-time Southeastern Conference champion and record holder, 12-time NCAA All-American, and a two-time Olympic trial qualifier, said it took her "a lot of time and dedication to get to this point."
"That first day we all watched Thomas win a national title among Olympians and the fastest females in the entire country, and it was just the most heartbreaking thing," Gaines said.
Gaines faced Thomas the second day of competition, and the two tied, which according to Gaines is a rare thing in swimming.
"Upon tying, we went back to the awards podium where they distribute the trophies, and the NCAA official looked at me and said 'great job, you guys tied ... we really only have one trophy. We're going to give it to Lia. Yours will come in the mail. You can pose with this trophy, but you have to give it back and Lia will go home with the trophy tonight,'" Gaines said.
Gaines said left without a clear explanation as to why her opponent was able to take home the trophy she had also won, she was left feeling like nobody had her back.
"I was waiting for a coach, or somebody within the athletic department, or someone with some sort of political power, or someone within the governing body of the NCAA to stand up for us, but that was not what we were seeing," Gaines said. "So after this incident, I realized I guess it would be me. I realized that not only are we being forced to compete against men, we're having to change in the locker room with men who still have fully male parts, and we're being sidelined to men."
Gaines said she feels like she's not able to give a voice to the women who fought for Title IX, a 1972 federal civil rights law that has often been cited for helping increases in female athletic participation at the collegiate level.
"I'm giving those athletes a voice," Gaines said. "I'm giving young athletes who don't know what this implies a voice. I'm giving the present athletes who are intimidated and who are threatened and who are emotionally blackmailed if they speak out .. I'm giving them a voice."
Walker, a former NCAA athlete and Heisman Trophy winner, reiterated much of Gaines' concerns about biological males competing in women's sports.
"People are campaigning telling you this is normal," Walker said. "It's not normal ... what they're doing, they want you to vote for them. But I'm here to tell you there's a better way ... there's a better way. Let's get men out of women's sports."
Walker also slammed his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock's economic voting record.
"Right now, Georgia people are hurting because of this economy," Walker said. "And they're talking like they don't know whats going on, but the problem is, they're spending money that we don't even have to spend."
Walker said he thinks the leadership in Washington D.C. is weak, and that problems are being avoided.
"They want to talk about everything else, except what's going on in this country," he said. "What's going on in this country ... we've got weak leaders not doing the right thing for the women, they're not doing the right thing for the people, they're not doing the right thing for your kids. They're allowing wokeness in the schools right now, and then our government is daring you to say anything as a parent."
Walker also talked about recent efforts to defund law enforcement.
"Defunding the police is not a bright idea," he said. "We need to protect our men and women in blue, but the guy I'm running against called them thugs and bullies."
During his speech, Walker also covered topics like the southern border, and energy reliance, saying that America is a great place to live.
"We're a good country. We're the greatest country in the world today, and that's the reason everybody wants to come here," Walker said.
Walker will face incumbent Democrat Senator Warnock in the Nov. 8 general election.