Calhoun's Renis Barrett Veterans of Foreign War Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host a soft reopening Sunday with a 75th anniversary celebration.
The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved back to Sunday afternoon due storms and rain in the forecast.
"We are moving the Saturday event to Sunday due to weather," Post Commander Pro Tem John Brown said.
The free family-friendly celebration will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will include a cornhole tournament, inflatables, petting zoo, pallet board painting, water balloon toss, a cookie decorating station and more.
"It will be basically the same timeline, but the cornhole tournament will move to 2-4 p.m.," Brown said. That change is to accommodate all families who may be attending church Sunday morning.
Cornhole tournament entry will be $20 per team with a $100 prize of two $50 gift cards. The water balloon toss is a free event, and has a $40 prize of a pair of $20 gift cards.
Food and drink will also be available at the event and the post building will be open for tours so members of the community can see the progress being made inside. There will also be live music from Local24 Band and a DJ, along with military, police and fire vehicles on hand for the public to view.
Calhoun's VFW post was posthumously named for 24-year-old Pvt. Renis W. Barrett, a Calhoun native killed in the Philippines in July of 1945. According to Brown, the land for the VFW post as well as the adjacent National Guard Armory were donated by the Barrett family.
Since a charter suspension in 2016, the post has been closed for the better part of five years. Sunday's celebration will be the first major push to fully reopen the club and get it back on track for the future.
“The goal is to really change the image of the VFW and veterans clubs in general, so it can start making money to stay open and get started with our community outreach,” Brown said.
Donations to the VFW’s efforts to reopen can be made out to Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376 Inc. and mailed to 406 W. Line St., Calhoun, GA 30701, or through Venmo @VFWcalhoun. Cash donations can also be dropped off at the event on Sunday.