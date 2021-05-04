Calhoun's VFW Post 5376 is set to host its first annual Memorial Day Car and Bike Show.
The event will be held Saturday, May 29 at the Renis Barrett VFW Post at 406 W. Line St., from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty, this year's event will have events for kids, including a bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, cookie decorating and surprise carnival games.
Food will include a chili cook-off, as well as items from Café W, and music from Local24 Band. There will also be cornhole and items for raffle.