The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Beginning at 3 p.m. for vendors and 4 p.m. for festival attendees, activities will include a bounce house, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides.
A 50/50 raffle will be held to benefit the Family Resource Center and the post will hold a brief ceremony to dedicate the next round of Memorial Trees for local service members lost in combat.
Children can take part in Trunk-or-Treat and a costume contest will be held. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the entertainment of Magician Mike Frisbee, as well as live music.