Calhoun VFW hosts weekend car and bike show

Calhoun’s VFW Post 5376 hosted a Memorial Day Car and Bike Show Saturday.at the Renis Barrett VFW Post, 406 W. Line St.

 Blake Silvers

The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Beginning at 3 p.m. for vendors and 4 p.m. for festival attendees, activities will include a bounce house, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides.

A 50/50 raffle will be held to benefit the Family Resource Center and the post will hold a brief ceremony to dedicate the next round of Memorial Trees for local service members lost in combat. 

Children can take part in Trunk-or-Treat and a costume contest will be held.  Kids and adults alike can enjoy the entertainment of Magician Mike Frisbee, as well as live music. 

