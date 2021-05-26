Calhoun’s VFW Post 5376 will host a Memorial Day Car and Bike Show Saturday.
The event will be at the Renis Barrett VFW Post, 406 W. Line St., from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty, this year’s event will have events for kids, including a bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, cookie decorating and surprise carnival games.
Food will include a chili cook-off, as well as items from Café W, and music from Local24 Band. There will also be cornhole and items for raffle.