Veterans honored at Calhoun City Council meeting

In the group's second local presentation of the year, Quilts of Valor kicked off this week's Calhoun City Council meeting by honoring local military veterans. 

A national group with a mission to "cover service members touched by war with comforting and healing quilts," local Quilts of Valor members Patty Defoor and Delilah Baxter honored Calhoun Police Department members Jason Azar, Ray Bentley, and Darrin Smith Monday night. Unable to attend due to K-9 training, Azar's wife Lindsey accepted his quilt in his absence.

