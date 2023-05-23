Veterans honored at Calhoun City Council meeting

In the group's second local presentation of the year, Quilts of Valor kicked off this week's Calhoun City Council meeting by honoring local military veterans.
A national group with a mission to "cover service members touched by war with comforting and healing quilts," local Quilts of Valor members Patty Defoor and Delilah Baxter honored Calhoun Police Department members Jason Azar, Ray Bentley, and Darrin Smith Monday night. Unable to attend due to K-9 training, Azar's wife Lindsey accepted his quilt in his absence.
In other business, a pair of alcohol license requests were approved by the council Monday night after public hearings drew no speakers. First was a Beer, Wine, and Distilled Spirits Pouring License request by Jonathan Bennett on behalf of Calhoun Coffee Company, 117 S. Wall St., and the second was a Beer and Wine Package License request by Arpit V. Patel on behalf of Royal Express, 609 S. Wall St.
Also approved by the council was a second amendment to a power purchase agreement contract between the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and its solar participants. The agreement comes with an increased price per megawatt hour from $29.06 to $37.75 with a 15-year fixed term.
"According to the recommendation from the MEAG board, even though this is a price increase due to the additional cost of infrastructure, they feel that it is still advantageous for us to continue on with this agreement," Utilities Administrator Kyle Ellis told the council.
Council members unanimously approved the appointment of Gary Erwin to fill a spot vacated by Tony Swink on the Zoning Advisory Board. Swink is moving away from the city, and will no longer be eligible. Erwin currently serves as the Calhoun Housing Authority's Executive Director.
Finally, the council accepted a third quarter financial statement as submitted by Administrator Paul Worley, who said City Government is currently in a "strong financial position, with 85% of projected budget collections already received for the fiscal year.
A second public hearing for the upcoming proposed 2023-24 city budget will be held at the council's next meeting. A copy of that budget is currently available for viewing during regular business hours at City Hall, 226 S. Wall St., and at cityofcalhoun-ga.com online.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.