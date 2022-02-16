Most of the 35-minute meeting Wednesday afternoon in the conference room at the , was spent behind closed doors as members discussed an unnamed real estate item.

The state's Open Records laws permit closed meetings to discuss real estate, personnel and litigation.

In the public parts of the meeting, Chairman John Bennett -- Rome's retired longtime city manager -- moderated new elections.

By unanimous vote, Calhoun attorney Jesse Vaughn was elected chair and, later in the meeting, Bennett was named vice chair, again by all present.

Returning to the authority was Gordon County Commissioner Bud Owens. He replaced colleague Becky Hood who announced this week that she's not running for a new term on the Gordon commission.

There were no updates on two items on the agenda, Project County -- a purchase and sale agreement had been listed -- and Project Sundance.

Before adjourning, members approved the meeting dates for the rest of 2022: May 18 in Calhoun, Aug. 17 in Rome, and Nov. 16 in Calhoun.

