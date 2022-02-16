Vaughn elected Gordon-Floyd Joint Development Authority chair John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@CalhounTimes.com jdruckenmiller Author email Feb 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Jesse Vaughn +1 Bud Owens Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most of the 35-minute meeting Wednesday afternoon in the conference room at the , was spent behind closed doors as members discussed an unnamed real estate item.The state's Open Records laws permit closed meetings to discuss real estate, personnel and litigation.In the public parts of the meeting, Chairman John Bennett -- Rome's retired longtime city manager -- moderated new elections.By unanimous vote, Calhoun attorney Jesse Vaughn was elected chair and, later in the meeting, Bennett was named vice chair, again by all present.Returning to the authority was Gordon County Commissioner Bud Owens. He replaced colleague Becky Hood who announced this week that she's not running for a new term on the Gordon commission.There were no updates on two items on the agenda, Project County -- a purchase and sale agreement had been listed -- and Project Sundance.Before adjourning, members approved the meeting dates for the rest of 2022: May 18 in Calhoun, Aug. 17 in Rome, and Nov. 16 in Calhoun. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Jury list for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 12, 2022 Fatal wreck reported on I-75 South in Gordon County Arrest records from the Feb. 9, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.