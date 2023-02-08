Vance to retire as Gordon County E-911 Director

After more than two decades with the organization, Gordon County E-911 Director Debbie Vance has decided hang up her headset.
Vance, who started with E-911 in August of 2000 as a communications officer, will retire as its leader effective March 10.
Calhoun Times managing editor
Soon-to-retire Gordon County E-911 Director Debbie Vance poses with Gordon County Commissioners following a retirement recognition.
Vance made County Administrator Jim Ledbetter aware of her upcoming retirement Jan. 21. She was recognized by members of the Gordon County Commission this week, and received plenty of praise and appreciation from officials on hand.
"I can't say enough," Ledbetter said. "She's been a wonderful asset to the community ... Debbie is the thin gold line that holds all of these other folks together -- she and her staff."
In 2004, Vance was promoted to E-911 Assistant Director, and has held her current position as E-911 Director since 2008.
According to Ledbetter, Gordon County's E-911 dispatchers currently field between 13,000 to 14,000 calls each month, up from 8,000 calls each month in 2016.
"That's 150,000 calls per year, 541 calls per day, and two calls per minute," Ledbetter said, adding that a visit to the call center will show the calls are virtually constant throughout a normal day. "While this has been going on, Debbie has been able to keep up with this. She's redone the computers in the office, she's redone the automated dispatch systems and improved them, and adjusted with time."
Following a standing ovation from those in attendance, Vance took time to offer her gratitude in return.
"I do want to thank the commissioners for all the support they've always given E-911 ... and me," Vance said. "The opportunities that I've been given for this career ... I work with some of the best people in the world, I really do, and I couldn't do the job without their support, and without them behind me."
Commissioners offered their gratitude back to Vance in return.
"This board thanks you for your service, and you will be very much missed," said Commission Chair Bud Owens, who was one of the individuals originally hired for the task of starting a local E-911 back in 1991. "I've enjoyed watching [E-911] over the years, and under your leadership I've watched it grow, and you excel, and we're so proud of you, and we wish you the best when you retire."
Vance ended her comments by summing up one of the main reasons she chose to do the job for so many years.
"It's all for the citizens and visitors to Calhoun and Gordon County," Vance said.
When Vance officially retires in March, current Lieutenant Angie Gillman is set to begin serving as Interim Director, with Neshanta Printup then assuming Gillman's current Lieutenant slot.
"I think the community will be in good hands," Ledbetter said, adding that the county's recent method of trying to promote from within has seemed to work out well in other departments.
Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times.
