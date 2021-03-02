The Voluntary Action Center is now seeking volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner in the coming months as part of its Community Kitchen program, which provided more than 30,000 hot meals to community members in need in 2019.
Specifically, the center is in need of volunteers to help out for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning this month and for dinner on Mondays starting in April. Groups of 3-4 people are preferred, though groups of all sizes and individuals are welcome.
Though the VAC is currently looking for servers, Executive Director Stacy Long said the center is also accepting volunteers to help purchase food and ingredients to be food in the Community Kitchen, to cook the food themselves and to assist with clean up after meals have been prepared and served.
"We are thankful for any of that. Any way someone wants to help get involved is very appreciated," Long said.
Those interested in volunteering as servers should contact Kitchen Manager Reba Moss at 706-629-7283 or VACkitchen@voluntaryactioncenter.org as soon as possible.
Community members who cannot volunteer in person but still want to get involved with the VAC are encouraged to donate much-needed items on the center's wish list, which includes everything from condiments and fresh produce to plastic utensils and cooking spray. Currently, the most urgent need is for canned meats like tuna or spam.
Food donations can be dropped off at the VAC Community Kitchen, located at 343 S. Wall St. in Calhoun, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. or in the main office at the same location Monday through Thursday after 2 p.m.