There's always plenty going on at the Voluntary Action Center, and even more ways to help.
Right now, the VAC Community Kitchen, 343 S. Wall St., is in need of several items. They are requesting donations of canned pasta, canned baked beans, canned re-fried beans, canned black beans, and canned soup.
The May tag sale is also going strong at the VAC's thrift store. This month, blue tags denote items that are 25% off, yellow tags are 50% off, and orange tags are 75% off. There will also be an additional sale on Friday, May 27. That sale will offer 75% off of everything. Profits from the store go back into the organization's many community programs such as hot meals, the food pantry, and more.
The VAC is also looking for partners to help with their senior Christmas boxes. The organization gives out 100 boxes every year, and is seeking partners to donate items to fill those boxes. Items traditionally included in those boxes are toiletries, household items, and hobby items like puzzles, among other things. Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in helping out can reach the VAC at info@voluntaryactioncenter.org or 706-629-7283.
Finally, the VAC is celebrating the success of its first annual Strike Out Hunger Bowling Tournament, which raised a total of $21,274. Cedar Mill Mortgage won first place, Gilbert Heating and Air took second, and Best Friends Animal Hospital finished third. Additionally, North Georgia National Bank won best team theme for their team The Bowling Stones.