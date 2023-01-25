Utility crews power through outages, reducing 1,300 customers in the dark to 130 in 2 hours. A few road issues. Rain easing John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jan 25, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email tfx012523 A soggy commute is under way in Rome as shown by this DOT camera snap just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Turner McCall. Show more Show less A soggy commute is under way in Rome as shown by this DOT camera snap just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Turner McCall. As of 6 a.m., a look at the power outage reports as shown on the map provided by Georgia Power. Restoration work is under way. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Updates:Crews from Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC races through repairs Wednesday morning, cutting customers without service from nearly 1,300 to a tenth of that by 8 a.m.From Floyd E-911:Road Conditions:7:22Dover Dr - BT Camelot & London - Tree downHaywood just off 27N - Bamboo all in roadway6:50am Reeceburg at Donahoo-Tree in road (now cleared)Previous:Another storm system is chugging across Northwest Georgia Wednesday morning, with top gusts so far reaching 28 mph, enough to cause power issues throughout the region.Rainfall so far has been relatively light -- about a quarter inch between midnight and 6 a.m., with more on the way. A wind advisory remains in effect through midnight.Floyd County has seen 6.5 inches of rain since Jan. 1 and nearly a foot since Dec. 1.Nearly 1,300 customers awoke to no electrical service Wednesday morning. Most of the outages were in Bartow County (more than 900 at one point). As of 8 a.m., it broke down as follows:Georgia Power (click for map)Floyd: 38 customers (was 142).Bartow: 19 (was 959).Gordon: 15.Polk: 0 (was 18).Chattooga: 0.North Georgia EMC: ClickGordon County: 55 (was 160 customers). Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Gordon County restaurant health scores See who was arrested in Gordon County this week Floyd's workforce jumped to 43,500 in December but first-time jobless claims soared across Northwest Georgia Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.