A chase ended with a crash of the suspect’s vehicle and a subsequent officer-involved fatal shooting in Gordon County around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston has asked the GBI to investigate the incident. Ralston said no law enforcement officers were injured.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
Preliminary information indicates Ringgold police attempted to stop a car driven by Casey Honea, 26, of Rossville, for speeding on Interstate 75 southbound in Catoosa County. Honea did not stop and a high speed chase continued into Gordon County.
GCSO deputies took lead of the pursuit. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver on Honea’s car that caused it to leave the interstate and go down an embankment. Deputies and other law enforcement officers attempted to take Honea into custody.
Honea failed to comply with the officers’ commands and, when he made a movement toward his waist, deputies shot at him. Honea was pronounced dead at the scene and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 42nd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.