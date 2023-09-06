GDOT logo

A pair of the 44 contracts awarded recently by the Georgia Department of Transportation should include safety upgrades in Gordon County. 

Of the overall round of bid awards, 31% were made up of 24 safety projects totaling $58 million.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In