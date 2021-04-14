Have you ever wanted to see your United Way dollars at work? Now is your chance!
United Way of Gordon County needs your help to review partner agency applications that are seeking 2021-2022 funding.
Funding made through the United Way to our partner agencies is decided by local community volunteers annually.
If you would like to serve on one of our panels, we require that panel members visit their assigned agencies and review their programs and budgets in depth. Since we are still working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all agency visits and panel visits will be held virtually/in-person depending on the agency.
A required meeting for all Panel Volunteers will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 11, at 4 p.m. to meet their panel leads and agencies' reviewing. Panels will have until Tuesday, June 15, to make their recommendation to United Way.
Please feel free to share this volunteer opportunity with your co-workers. Total time commitment is listed below:
- Orientation 4-4:30 p.m. via Zoom: 30 minutes or less
- Agency site visits and budget reviews: 2-3 hours (May/June)
- Total time: 3.5 Hours
United Way will need the following information from you and/or your volunteers by Monday, May 10. Please email Jennifer Latour if you have any questions jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org.