A pair of Texas men have been arrested in Gordon County, charged with child molestation.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
A pair of Texas men have been arrested in Gordon County, charged with child molestation.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Officers were dispatched late last week to the Super 8, 115 Jameson St., to investigate a report from a mother who said her 14-year-old daughter was in a hotel room with a man.
Bairon Josue Lino-Ramirez, 27, and Santos Ernesto Valerio-Bernaldez, 30 -- both listed as homeless -- were arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, and charged with child molestation.
A woman at the hotel said that when she woke up at 7 a.m., she noticed her daughter was not in the hotel room and sent her fiance to check their vehicle outside when he observed a man exit another room while looking around nervously, and another person "peeking" out the room's window.
Responding officers went to the room in question, and after there was no answer, they had housekeeping open the door, finding nobody in the room. Officers did, however, alcoholic beverage bottles and marijuana present in the room. After clearing the hotel room, officers then found the previously missing girl standing downstairs with her mother and conducted an interview with her.
The child stated that she left her room between 11 p.m. and midnight Friday night after having trouble sleeping, and attempted to fall asleep in the family's truck in the parking lot. That's when she said Ramirez and Bernalzez began waving at her from upstairs and eventually the child went with the men into their room.
According to officers, through physical evidence and statements from the child, it was determined that sexual acts involving both men had occurred while the child was in their room.
Eventually police were able to locate both men through their employer and they were each arrested and booked into the Gordon County Jail.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.