A pair of Chattanooga women were arrested Monday in Gordon County after a trespassing and shoplifting call ended in a high speed chase and wreck on the interstate.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Calhoun police responded to a trespassing call Monday afternoon at the Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, 455 Belwood Road, after employees at the Ralph Lauren store reported that two females who had previously stolen items from the location had grabbed handfuls of clothes and left in a white Ford Fusion toward Highway 53.
An officer followed the car onto the Interstate 75 on-ramp and began a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, almost causing several wrecks.
Near the Carbondale Road exit just below the Whitfield County line, an officer performed a PIT maneuver on the car causing it to lose control and hit a guard rail.
The driver, Miracle Kadasha Bates, 19, and the passenger Nychicia Devonshae Driver, 21, both of Chattanooga, were both arrested at the scene.
The total dollar amount of clothing recovered from the car was $4,810.47, according to store employees.
Bates is charged with two counts of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and theft by shoplifting, as well as driving without a license, driving without insurance, two counts of reckless driving, speeding, passing on the right and aggressive driving, while Driver is charged with felony theft by shoplifting.