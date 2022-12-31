North Georgia EMC

North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation is grateful for the patience of members during the holiday weekend.

Tennessee Valley Authority ordered all 153 power distributors in its seven-state service area to reduce electric load by 5% on Friday, Dec. 23, and 10% on Saturday, Dec. 24. The directive was the result of insufficient generation to cover the peak demand during single digit temperatures.

