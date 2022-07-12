Tuesday wreck shuts down I-75 southbound By Blake Silvers BSilvers@CalhounTimes.com Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A multi-vehicle crash with injuries shut down I-75 southbound Tuesday. Blake Silvers Traffic backs up near mile marker 313 after a wreck with injuries. Blake Silvers State and local first responders on the scene of a Tuesday wreck. Blake Silvers Investigators gather information on the scene of a Tuesday I-75 wreck. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Calhoun for several hours Tuesday afternoon following a wreck. A multi-vehicle wreck with injuries shut down all southbound traffic around mile marker 312 north of the Fairmount Highway/Highway 53 exit, and south of the Red Bud Road/Highway 156 exit. The incident occurred in the around 3:30 p.m., leaving alternate routes with extra congestion for several hours -- Curtis Parkway, Lovers Lane, Harmony Church Road, etc. As the wreck continues to be investigated, the Calhoun Times has inquiries in to the Georgia State Patrol, and will provide updates as they become available. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Silvers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Grand Jury indictments for June 30, 2022 Friday storm knocks out power, downs trees Curtis Parkway, Dews Pond Road intersection rework in early design stage -- roundabout possible Arrest records from the July 6, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.