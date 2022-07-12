All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Calhoun for several hours Tuesday afternoon following a wreck. 

A multi-vehicle wreck with injuries shut down all southbound traffic around mile marker 312 north of the Fairmount Highway/Highway 53 exit, and south of the Red Bud Road/Highway 156 exit. 

The incident occurred in the around 3:30 p.m., leaving alternate routes with extra congestion for several hours -- Curtis Parkway, Lovers Lane, Harmony Church Road, etc. 

As the wreck continues to be investigated, the Calhoun Times has inquiries in to the Georgia State Patrol, and will provide updates as they become available. 

