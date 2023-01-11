'Together we can be the dream': Locals asked to spend MLK day in prayer and unity

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16, local organizers hope it will be a time to reflect.
Though no official organized events are planned in Gordon County, the recent post-COVID tradition of visiting the local MLK monument is one that Walter Harris invites the community to continue.
"Come and place a flower at the Martin Luther King monument in memory of their loved ones," Harris said. "Also, while you're there, please pray for our state and our country, because our theme is 'Together we can be the dream.'"
The local monument is at the corner of Court Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Harris, who visited City Hall this week to join Mayor Jimmy Palmer as he signed the annual MLK Day proclamation hopes the holiday serves as encouragement for unity.
"We can all come together," he said.
Harris said, along with a visit to the local monument, he'll be tuning into Atlanta news station coverage of MLK Day ceremonies that begin around 10 a.m.
With plans already in the works, Harris said next year local MLK Day event organizers hope to get back to normal and put on local events like they have in the past.
"Next year we'll go full force," Harris said. "We're going to do our annual march that we haven't been able to do in years. And I think everybody is ready to do that."
Harris also says if there is enough interest this year, he would love to help organize the Black History Basketball Classic in February. Anyone interested is asked to call Harris at 706-263-4584.