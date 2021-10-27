Tiny home developer sues City of Calhoun

A Calhoun nonprofit is challenging the city's current zoning requirements as it pertains to tiny homes.
Tiny House Hand Up, represented by the Institute for Justice, submitted a lawsuit to the Superior Court for Gordon County on Tuesday.
In a release, THHU said the suit is challenging what it says is an "arbitrary restriction" on tiny homes, and the group claims the City of Calhoun is "violating the Georgia Constitution."
“There is no health or safety reason to ban smaller homes,” IJ Attorney Erica Smith Ewing said in a release. “People around the country live in smaller homes without any issues, even in Calhoun in homes built before the ban.”
A requested variance for a tiny home development failed to come to a vote at the Calhoun City Council meeting on Oct. 11.
The variance of 610 feet less than the minimum floor area of 1,150 requested the organization for a development off Beamer Road and Harris Beamer Road died without a motion following a public hearing.
Several citizens turned out to speak against the variance during on Oct. 11, and following a public hearing, no motion to vote on the variance request was made by anyone on the council, thus the issue died.
The group says its ready to break ground on what it calls “Cottages at King Corner,” a community of southern-style cottages with 540 to 600 square feet of living space in each home.
“We know that the market is there. We know that people are interested in purchasing these homes,” THHU Executive Director Cindy Tucker said. “I don’t care if it’s one percent, if we can help that one percent, we need to do that.”
A donated 7.9-acre parcel at the corner of Beamer Road and Harris Beamer Road near Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
“People have different reasons for wanting to live in a smaller house, from downsizing and simplicity to affordability,” said IJ Attorney Joe Gay. “Calhoun shouldn’t make these personal choices illegal.”