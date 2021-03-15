ATLANTA -- Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced 84 appointments made to the Regional Water Planning Councils, including on Gordon County resident. 

The eleven Regional Water Planning Councils represent 68 counties in Georgia. The councils' decisions determine the preferred water management practices for each region’s water resource needs.

The following individuals were appointed to the Coosa-North Georgia Regional Water Planning Council:

Rebecca Bolden, Catoosa County

Mark Buckner, Whitfield County

Terry Goodger, White County

Robert Goff, Sr., Dade County

Joel Hanner, Floyd County

Kevin Jones, Murray County

Alexander Sullivan, Habersham County

J. Scott Tidwell, Gordon County

Allison Watters, Floyd County

