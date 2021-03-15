ATLANTA -- Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced 84 appointments made to the Regional Water Planning Councils, including on Gordon County resident.
The eleven Regional Water Planning Councils represent 68 counties in Georgia. The councils' decisions determine the preferred water management practices for each region’s water resource needs.
The following individuals were appointed to the Coosa-North Georgia Regional Water Planning Council:
Rebecca Bolden, Catoosa County
Mark Buckner, Whitfield County
Terry Goodger, White County
Robert Goff, Sr., Dade County
Joel Hanner, Floyd County
Kevin Jones, Murray County
Alexander Sullivan, Habersham County
J. Scott Tidwell, Gordon County
Allison Watters, Floyd County