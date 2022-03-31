Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was the speaking guest at Thursday's Rotary Club of Calhoun weekly meeting, and spent a good portion of his time addressing both the 2020 election and the Election Integrity Act of 2021.
"I'm really great for the opportunity to set the record straight, because there's been so much misinformation and disinformation about that in the last couple of years," Raffensperger said.
With several local city and county officials on hand, Secretary Raffensperger began by talking about his effort to make sure only American citizens vote in Georgia's elections.
"We just finished up a 100% audit of our entire voter rolls -- all seven-and-a-half-million people -- and what we found is we had about 1,634 individuals who attempted to register, but they didn't get on the rolls," he said.
Those individuals will now be called to verify their citizenship status, according to Raffensperger, and non-citizens who attempted to register will be in violation of state law and prosecuted when applicable.
Gordon County, according to Raffensperger, only accounted for 12 of those individuals.
The Secretary also gave props to Gordon County Elections Director Shea Hicks, who was on hand at the meeting -- saying recounts only found one discrepancy vote locally during 2020 election recounts.
In response to the backlash his office saw over the results of the last presidential election, Raffensperger said several detailed local, state and federal investigations have come back and given Georgia's results a clean bill of health.
"My job is to make sure Georgia has fair and honest elections, but I also wanted to make sure -- if there were any allegations -- we ran down that trail just so we could come back and say 'we checked that out,' and we never found enough votes that would overturn the election," Raffensperger said.
Of the videos that circulated nationally of Georgia absentee ballot counts in Fulton County in 2020, Raffensperger explained that as several in-depth investigations have since found, video evidence shows no misconduct.
He said when Fulton County elections officials attempted to stop counting on election night with hopes of finishing the next day, poll watchers from both sides left State Farm Arena, before his office had the chance to call and demand the counting continue until at least 1 or 2 a.m. like all other Georgia counties. His office, however, was able to get a certified monitor back on site to be present.
"For about 50 minutes no one was there," Raffensperger said. "But for the entire time, it was under video surveillance."
He said following investigations by the Georgia and Federal bureaus of investigation including tape reviews and interviews, no illegalities of ballot stuffing incidents were found to have occurred.
Raffensperger said even a hand-picked Donald Trump official and former U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine conducted his own investigation with clean results for the state.
"The results were what the results were, and President Trump came up short," he said.
The Secretary said elections practices in Fulton County are now under review by the state, and he thinks that's "a good thing."
"If you really want to fix America, it really gets down to integrity," Raffensperger said. "It's really getting back to those traditional values of honesty, integrity, character, values, civil discourse, and kindness. If we get back to those quote 'old fashioned' values, then we can start moving forward again."