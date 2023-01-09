A Texas fugitive who was found in the woods near Resaca following a September 2020 manhunt has been indicted in Gordon County. 

Dalton Lee Potter, the man who eluded authorities during a three-day manhunt after allegedly shooting a Whitfield County deputy and another person near Bandy Lake in Gordon County, was eventually apprehended by deputies. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In