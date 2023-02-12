Teen shot during altercation at Calhoun Walmart By Blake Silvers BSilvers@CalhounTimes.com Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Tony Pyle Calhoun Walmart 450 W. Belmont Drive. File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Saturday night shooting sent one teenager to the hospital in an incident that police say may be gang-related.According to Calhoun Police Department reports:A 15-year-old male was shot in the leg at the Calhoun Walmart, 450 W. Belmont Drive, sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m., during an interaction with individuals thought to be from out of town."From what we've heard, he was part of an altercation with a group from Rome," Calhoun Police Chief Pyle said, adding that the incident was possibly gang related.The shooter had left the scene before police officers arrived.Struck in a femoral artery, the injured teen was transported to to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where he underwent surgery, and was alive as of Sunday morning."We will continue working this [case] through the day," Pyle said. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Silvers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Shooting sends one to jail, one to hospital Man shot, killed during break-in identified Human remains found near downtown Calhoun Gordon County restaurant health scores See who was arrested in Gordon County this week Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.