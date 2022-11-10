General Election Day was Tuesday, and voters went to the polls to decide one local race, and a pair of local referendums.
With all local votes tallied except 23 provisional ballots by 9:19 p.m. Tuesday night here are the results:
For County Commission District 4 -- currently held by Republican Becky Hood who has chosen not to seek re-election -- Republican Kurt Sutherland (15,424) defeated Democrat challenger Kenneth Russell (3,135).
A pair of alcohol referendums passed in Sunday Sales by the Drink (10,987 YES - 7,365 NO) and Sunday Sales by the Package (11,050 YES - 7,318 NO).
County Commission District 2 incumbent Republican Chad Steward (16,787) ran unopposed.
County Board of Education Post 1 incumbent Charlie Walraven (12,937), Post 3 incumbent Dana Stewart (12,877), Post 5 incumbent Kacee Smith (12,855) and Post 7 incumbent Eddie Hall (12,862) all ran unopposed.
Visit gordoncounty.org/2022-elections-info/ for more local vote totals.
For US Congress in the 14th District, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene (169,988) beat Democrat challenger Marcus Flowers (88,025).
State Senate District 54 incumbent Republican Chuck Payne (48,017) ran unopposed, while incumbent Republican Chuck Hufstetler (57,711) also had no challenger in the Senate District 52 race.
Incumbent Republican District 5 State Representative Matt Barton (17,428) ran unopposed, while Republican District 11 incumbent Rick Jasperse (22,784) defeated Democratic challenger Kayla Hollifield (4,322).
For Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, Jordon T. Fuquea ran unopposed.
All totals are unofficial pending election certification procedures and any final ballot counts that may occur.
For information on all races, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s office website at sos.ga.gov.
To register to vote, view a sample ballot, or find your polling place, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP.
For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Elections at 706-629-7781 or visit gordoncounty.org/departments/board-of-elections.
