A Gordon County man has been indicted for a second time on child sex charges.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports, and court records:
William Bruce Bowman of Sugar Valley was indicted Thursday (Feb. 23) by a Gordon County Grand Jury on six counts of child molestation, three counts of first degree cruelty to children, and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Bowman, then 65, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 18, 2020, after GCSO detectives were contacted by the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services the week prior in reference to an existing molestation case that occurred in Calhoun. Detectives contacted the victim’s mother to conduct a forensic interview, and Bowman was arrested one week later.
On Nov. 10, 2021, Bowman was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of child molestation, two counts of first degree cruelty to children, and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Dennis Lee Davis, then 62, of Resaca -- who is Bowman's brother -- was also arrested on child sex charges on Sept. 24, 2020, after victims came forward following Bowman's initial arrest in September of 2020. In October of 2020, Davis had more child sex-related charges added as more victims came forward in the case.
Note: The indictment process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.