Storms on Wednesday and Thursday dumped between four and five inches of rain across Gordon County, according to U.S. Geological Survey totals.
Heavy rainfall and flooding prompted Calhoun City Schools to delay starting by two hours Friday, while Gordon County Schools cancelled classes.
Though Friday morning brought clear skies with plenty of sunshine, several roads remained affected by floodwaters through the morning, including Trimble Hollow Road off the Highway 41 side, Pinhook Road, Sam Hunt Road, Mauldin Road, West Kinman Road, Legg Lake Road, Tate Bend Road, Lance Road, Pocket Road, Lankford Road, Joyce Road, Lucy Pond at Harbor Road, McCreary Road and Moore's Ferry Road at Miller Loop, according to the Sheriff's Office. Also flooded were Covington Bridge Road and Love Bridge Road.
“Throughout the night my staff worked very closely not only with our law enforcement colleagues, but with Gordon County Fire/Rescue -- who effected a number of water rescues," said Sheriff Mitch Ralston in a release. "E911 and our Public Works Department ... these folks do a wonderful job in storm situations which often impact our community, and are unsung heroes as a lot of work goes on in darkness and out of the public’s view. They are professional, prompt, and efficient. We in Calhoun and Gordon County are fortunate to have these people in public service.”
Friday afternoon saw local waterways at minor flood stage, include the Oostanaula and Coosawattee rivers, as well as Oothcalooga Creek.
According to the National Weather Service, more deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters.
People often underestimate the force and power of water, according to the CDC, and many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream and are otherwise preventable.
Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road, as the road may have collapsed under that water, and it only takes six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just one foot of rushing water to carry away most cars and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks, making it never safe to cross flowing water.