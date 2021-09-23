Robo calls are a daily inconvenience that unfortunately must be dealt with.
Calhoun Police Department wants citizens to be informed about these scams, both how to deal with them and how to stop getting those calls in the first place.
Some robo calls can be legitimate, but the majority of those received are scam calls. If you receive a robo call, do not say anything and don't press buttons on your phone.
By simply saying "yes", "no", or pressing 1 or 2, you could be authorizing access to your bank accounts or other financial records, or ordering items that will be charged to you but you'll never receive.
Keep in mind that many of these calls do not originate within the United States, and law enforcement is limited in enforcing the current laws. There are a few steps that you can take to better protect yourself and your loved ones from possible telephone scams.
Consumer Tips to Stop Unwanted Robocalls and Avoid Phone Scams
Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a "local" number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.
If you answer the phone and the caller - or a recording - asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with, "Yes."
Never give out personal information such as account numbers, social security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.
Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
If you have a voicemail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.
How do you stop robo calls?
Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools they may have and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls.
If you use robocall-blocking technology already, it often helps to let that company know which numbers are producing unwanted calls so they can help block those calls for you and others.
To block telemarketing calls, register your number on the Do Not Call List. Legitimate telemarketers consult the list to avoid calling both landline and wireless phone numbers on the list.
The national Do Not Call list protects landline and wireless phone numbers. You can register your numbers on the national Do Not Call list at no cost by calling 1-888-382-1222 (voice) or 1-866-290-4236 (TTY). You must call from the phone number you wish to register. You can also register at donotcall.gov.
Should you become the victim of a telephone scam, call 911 to file a police report and immediately follow up with your bank and credit card companies. If you have additional questions, contact the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234 to speak with an officer.