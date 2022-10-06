The last day to register to vote or to have your name or address changed for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election is on Oct. 11.
You can go online at registertovote.sos.ga.gov to register to vote or you can contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.
Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election will begin on Monday, Oct. 17 and will end on Friday, Nov. 4. To cast your ballot early you will go to the Gordon County Board of Elections and Registration Office located at 408 Court Street, across the street from the Calhoun Post Office. Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also vote early on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, in the Gordon County Board of Elections and Registration Office, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To request an absentee ballot by mail contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Registration Office. The last day to submit an Application for an Absentee Ballot is on Oct. 28. All Ballots must be returned to our office located at 408 Court St., by 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can hand deliver your absentee ballot to the Elections Office or you can mail your absentee ballot.
For more information please call the Gordon County Board of Elections Office at 706-629-7781.