Gordon County Elections Office

Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office, 408 Court St.

 Blake Silvers, FILE

The last day to register to vote or to have your name or address changed for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election is on Oct. 11.

You can go online at registertovote.sos.ga.gov to register to vote or you can contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.

