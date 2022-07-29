Georgia’s unemployment rate dipped below 3% last month for the first time ever, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday, July 21.

The rate of joblessness fell to 2.9% in June, well below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

